Illegal Bellevue daycare owner writes account after 3-month-old baby dies under watch

Woman accused of running illegal daycare where 3-month-old died shared her account of what happened on social media.
A teddy bear sits in the window of a Bellevue apartment that was the site of an illegal daycare.
A teddy bear sits in the window of a Bellevue apartment that was the site of an illegal daycare.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman running an illegal daycare in Bellevue is sharing her account of what happened after a 3-month-old baby died under her watch.

This happened last month, and Metro Nashville Police said she also left six kids alone for hours.

Anne Jordan shared her side of the story on a Facebook post under the name “Anne Elizabeth.”

In it, she said she checked the babies that day every 20 minutes during naps and put a finger under each nose to make sure they were breathing.

She said at one point she had to give the 3-month-old baby CPR.

Previous coverage
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby
Friend says caregiver may have given babies Benadryl at illegal Bellevue daycare
Parents say babies were neglected at Bellevue daycare - starving, bleeding rashes
Illegal Bellevue caregiver makes Facebook post after baby dies in her apartment

She claims she put the other babies in a safe place knowing two parents would be there in minutes.

According to MNPD, she fled the apartment after the baby didn’t respond and was found hours later at Harpeth River State Park with self-inflicted wounds.

She wrote in her post “If he couldn’t be alive, I wasn’t going to be either”.

WSMV4 tried to reach out to Anne Jordan for comment and was not able to.

No charges have been filed against her yet, as Metro Police and the District Attorney Office are still waiting for the autopsy for the 3-month-old to be completed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Illegal daycare owner speaks about baby's death
Illegal daycare owner speaks about baby's death
Christ Presbyterian Pastor Scott Sauls suspended
Christ Presbyterian Pastor Scott Sauls suspended
Middle school student hit while on bike in Brentwood
Middle school student hit while on bike in Brentwood
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings
Family speaks out after innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting at Nashville home
Family speaks after innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting at East Nashville home