Illegal Bellevue daycare owner writes account after 3-month-old baby dies under watch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman running an illegal daycare in Bellevue is sharing her account of what happened after a 3-month-old baby died under her watch.

This happened last month, and Metro Nashville Police said she also left six kids alone for hours.

Anne Jordan shared her side of the story on a Facebook post under the name “Anne Elizabeth.”

In it, she said she checked the babies that day every 20 minutes during naps and put a finger under each nose to make sure they were breathing.

She said at one point she had to give the 3-month-old baby CPR.

She claims she put the other babies in a safe place knowing two parents would be there in minutes.

According to MNPD, she fled the apartment after the baby didn’t respond and was found hours later at Harpeth River State Park with self-inflicted wounds.

She wrote in her post “If he couldn’t be alive, I wasn’t going to be either”.

WSMV4 tried to reach out to Anne Jordan for comment and was not able to.

No charges have been filed against her yet, as Metro Police and the District Attorney Office are still waiting for the autopsy for the 3-month-old to be completed.

