Gov. Lee issues executive order to ‘advance nuclear energy innovation, investment’

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Tuesday to advance nuclear energy innovation and investment in Tennessee.

According to a release from Lee’s office, the order aims to advance the state’s position as a national leader in nuclear energy. Lee says Executive Order 101 creates the Tennessee Nuclear Advisory Council, which will seek to build on nuclear innovation and investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee.

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” Gov. Lee said in the release. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Before signing the order, Lee joined industry leaders in Washington D.C. at the annual Nuclear Energy Assembly to highlight the state’s role in the future of American energy, according to the release.

The council will feature 15 members, including members from Lee’s administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and nuclear industry stakeholders.

The release states the council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:

  • Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee
  • Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector
  • Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources
  • Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
A commercial vehicle overturned on the interstate in Cookeville, spilling its load all over the...
Semi crash closes I-40 in Cookeville
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver

Latest News

Summer Wells
700 days missing: The search for Summer Wells
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings
Justin Williams-Harrell
Montgomery County detention deputy charged with rape
Franklin Police Logo
Franklin Police investigating multiple car break-ins from same night