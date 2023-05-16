Gov. Lee issues executive order to ‘advance nuclear energy innovation, investment’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Tuesday to advance nuclear energy innovation and investment in Tennessee.

According to a release from Lee’s office, the order aims to advance the state’s position as a national leader in nuclear energy. Lee says Executive Order 101 creates the Tennessee Nuclear Advisory Council, which will seek to build on nuclear innovation and investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee.

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” Gov. Lee said in the release. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Before signing the order, Lee joined industry leaders in Washington D.C. at the annual Nuclear Energy Assembly to highlight the state’s role in the future of American energy, according to the release.

The council will feature 15 members, including members from Lee’s administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and nuclear industry stakeholders.

The release states the council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:

Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee

Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector

Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources

Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

