Franklin Police investigating multiple car break-ins from same night
Various items were stolen from cars that, police say, were left unlocked.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen vehicles were broken into on a single night last weekend, according to the Franklin Police Department.
Roughly 15 unlocked vehicles were entered by criminals on Saturday, May 13, in the Fieldstone Farms and Westhaven areas. Various items were taken, such as cash, sunglasses, gift cards, and at least one gun, police said.
FPD is urging the community to remember to lock their vehicle doors before walking away, no matter which neighborhood they are parked in.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.