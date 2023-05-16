Franklin Police investigating multiple car break-ins from same night

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen vehicles were broken into on a single night last weekend, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Roughly 15 unlocked vehicles were entered by criminals on Saturday, May 13, in the Fieldstone Farms and Westhaven areas. Various items were taken, such as cash, sunglasses, gift cards, and at least one gun, police said.

FPD is urging the community to remember to lock their vehicle doors before walking away, no matter which neighborhood they are parked in.

Saturday night, more than 15 unlocked vehicles in the Fieldstone Farms and Westhaven neighborhoods were entered by criminals who stole cash, sunglasses, gift cards, and at least one GUN. Please, please, PLEASE do the #9pmRoutine … every neighborhood, every night. pic.twitter.com/1jPWfTyfqD — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 16, 2023

