First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 pm for areas northeast of Nashville. Strong - severe storms will expand through the Mid State into early this evening.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Strong to severe storms are possible through this evening. (wsmv)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY – THROUGH THIS EVENING:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeastern Middle Tennessee & south central Kentucky until 7 pm today. Showers and storms will expand in coverage this afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes southward through Middle Tennessee. A few storms (especially in the watch area) could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and/or isolated tornadoes, but the tornado threat is very low. Watch for very heavy downpours, too.

Timing for storms: moving from the TN/KY line into the Nashville and the I-40 corridor during late afternoon. Storms will be most likely be over southern Middle Tennessee early this evening.

Rain will exit later this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low - mid 60s by sunrise, Wednesday.

TOMORROW & THURSDAY:

Tomorrow, the air will dry out quite a bit, so humidity will drop. It’ll be cooler from start to finish with highs around 80 or so.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds and the threat for a shower or two. High again near 80.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

Friday night, more showers and a few storms will move in from the west. The high will be in the low 80s.

Some of that rain will linger into early Saturday. Then, drying is likely Saturday afternoon. It won’t be as hot with the high in the mid 70s.

Sunday back to a partly cloudy sky with the high in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

The start of next week looks very nice with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity. There is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be near 80.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.