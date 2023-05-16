First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple of isolated showers to start off the day today, but our eyes are watching this afternoon when a cold front races through the Mid State and fires off some scattered storms across the area.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s and expect another good muggy afternoon to fuel out the next round of storms for the afternoon and evening.

The highest severe risk in the Mid State for today is east of I-65 with most of that area sitting at a 2/5 on the scale, but in far northeast Middle Tennessee we’re even at a 3/5 into this evening.

Any storm this afternoon and into the evening could produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and even some hail. I’m not totally ruling out an isolated tornado, but that’s looking like a very low-end threat.

Storms will be quick to taper off overnight with lows dropping to near 60.

MID AND LATE WEEK

The weather pattern will quickly calm down for most of the rest of our work week with temperatures near 80 on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs on Thursday will stay around 80 with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out an afternoon shower, but most if not all of us will stay dry.

A stray, pop-up shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but again most of the area stays dry with temperatures near 80.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Scattered showers return to the Mid State to kick off the weekend on Saturday, but there’s no severe weather threat expected as of now. It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday afternoon. We’ll dry out Sunday with highs in the upper 70s before we get back to near 80 on Monday.

