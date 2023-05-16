First Alert Forecast: Strong - severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 pm for areas northeast of Nashville. Strong - severe storms will expand through the Mid State this afternoon, carrying into early this evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -- THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeastern Middle Tennessee & south central Kentucky until 7 pm today. Showers and storms will expand in coverage this afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes southward through Middle Tennessee. A few storms (especially in the watch area) could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and/or isolated tornadoes, but the tornado threat is quite low. Watch for very heavy downpours, too.

Timing for storms will be early this afternoon across the northern tier. The threat for any strong - severe weather will impact Nashville and the I-40 corridor during the mid - late afternoon. Storms will be most likely over southern Middle Tennessee early this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas shaded in pink until 7 pm. (WSMV)

Rain will exit later this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low - mid 60s by sunrise, Wednesday.

TOMORROW & THURSDAY:

Tomorrow, the air will dry out quite a bit, so humidity will drop. It’ll be cooler from start to finish with highs around 80 or so.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds and the threat for a shower or two.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

Friday night, more showers and a few storms will move in from the west. Some of that rain will linger into early Saturday. Then, drying is likely Saturday afternoon.

Friday will be very warm, but Saturday and Sunday both look slightly cooler.

NEXT WEEK:

The start of next week looks very nice with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.

