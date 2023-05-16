Family speaks after innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of an innocent woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting at her East Nashville home said the bullet was meant for someone else.

Letha Hayes was sitting at the edge of her porch when she was shot and killed on her birthday over the weekend. That porch is now covered in balloons, and neighbors said the memorial keeps growing.

Someone was shooting outside of an SUV driving down South 7th Street Saturday morning and killed the 53-year-old. Police say the people driving the SUV were actually aiming for two men standing further away.

At a later time, it was discovered a bullet hit one of the men who showed up at a nearby hospital. As police search for the shooter, Hayes’ family is sending out a plea.

“They didn’t have to kill my sister like that. She was a good person, she didn’t bother anyone, so, whoever you are please turn yourself in,” Hayes’ sister Karla Burns said.

Hayes’ son said he was minutes away from being able to save his mother’s life.

Homicide detectives said they’re searching for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee from Saturday morning’s fatal shooting.

The Jeep was identified by police as the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of Hayes. Police said she was an innocent victim who was hit by gunfire after persons in the Jeep began shooting at two men nearby.

Anyone with information on these vehicles or the persons involved are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases, police said.

Metro Police: Detectives Looking for Getaway Vehicles Connected to Two Nashville Murder Cases from Friday Night & Saturday Morning (Metro Police)

