Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis
A commercial vehicle overturned on the interstate in Cookeville, spilling its load all over the...
Semi crash closes I-40 in Cookeville
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery

Latest News

Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, testifies to a Senate Banking, Housing, and...
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them
Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on...
Police: Adult son arrested for stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Declaring a mission...
‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden meets Congress leaders in urgent debt ceiling talks, weighs cutting short foreign trip
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency