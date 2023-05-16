Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant Presbyterian Church of Nashville is looking to prevent certain parts of The Covenant School shooter’s writings from being released to the public, according to a recent motion filing.

According to court records, Covenant attorneys filed two motions to intervene, one against The Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) and another with the Nashville Police Association (NPA), requesting the court permit them to “protect its interests relating to the release of records sought” by the two organizations. Specifically, the groups are interested in the personal journals and other writings seized from Audrey Hale’s home on March 27.

While acknowledging the public need to know what motivated Hale to murder six people, including three children that day, the church is concerned parts of the documents may jeopardize the security of their facility and the personal safety of its members.

“The records sought in Petitioners’ Complaint and Petition may include and/or relate to information owned by Covenant Church, including, but not limited to, schematics of church facilities and confidential information pertaining to Covenant Church employees. Covenant Church is so situated that the disposition of this action may impair or impede its ability to protect its interests and the privacy of its employees. Therefore, intervention by Covenant Church in this action is warranted.”

Both the TFA and NPA have filed lawsuits against the City of Nashville demanding the release of the shooter’s writings. The Metro Nashville Police Department, who are in possession of all the materials seized from Hale’s home, were advised by Wally Dietz, Nashville’s Law Director, to not release the materials while the lawsuits are pending.

Covenant investigation update: Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2023

The motion hearing for the school’s requests for intervention is scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

