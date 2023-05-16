Countywide search ongoing for missing Cheatham Co. woman

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s an intensive search for a woman who’s been missing for more than five days in Cheatham County.

Authorities are expending a lot of resources trying to find 25-year-old Chase Stafford along the Cumberland River.

“At this point in time they are deeply concerned,” Cheatham County Lt. Shannon Heflin said about Stafford’s family.

“She was traveling with her boyfriend and from there she voluntarily got out of the vehicle,” Heflin said.

That’s when Stafford’s boyfriend said she disappeared.

“It is unusual for her not to stay in contact with her family,” Heflin said.

A bag belonging to Stafford was brought to the sheriff’s office. The bag was filled with clothes, glasses and her cell phone.

“On May 10th, some of her belongings were found on Chapmansboro Road in the middle of the road,” Heflin said. “A gentleman stopped and picked those up and brought them to the sheriff’s department and turned them in.

Heflin said Cheatham County authorities are being assisted by the Metro Nashville Police aviation unit with air searches, and the Corps of Engineers and TWRA are assisting with water searches.

Daphne Gillihan, Stafford’s mother, said she and family members are also searching after going more than five days without hearing from their daughter.

“They’re now just hoping she’s found safely,” Heflin said.

Anyone with information about Stafford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

