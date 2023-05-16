Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together

Quadruplets in Colorado celebrated as they all graduated from the same university. (Source: KCNC, Molnar family, CNN)
By Jeff Todd, KCNC
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – Quadruplets in Colorado are celebrating as they all graduated from the same university.

For the past 22 years, Luke, Abby, Rachael, and Julia Molnar have been close, so picking up their caps and gowns together wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The quadruplets were born in October 2000 and stayed close growing up. They were homeschooled together, and when it came to college, they still stuck together.

Last Friday, all four graduated from Metro State University of Denver.

Four years ago, the quadruplets considered going their separate ways, but ultimately, MSU Denver gave them the most affordable option.

Even more impressive, the quadruplets graduated debt free.

Julia Molnar graduated with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Her identical twin Abby Molnar got a degree in cyber security with a water studies certificate. Both have jobs lined up with Lockheed Martin.

Rachael Molnar is heading to graduate school after getting her degree in integrated healthcare.

Luke Molnar is figuring out his next steps after getting his degree in mechanical engineering.

Getting to graduate college together is something they said they will never forget. And after spending all that time studying together, they say they’re now closer than ever.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Fred Taylor got to take part in his college graduation ceremony eight decades after he received...
101-year-old WWII veteran takes part in graduation ceremony 8 decades later
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Actor Danny Masterson used drugs, Scientology to get away with raping women, prosecutor tells jury
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
FILE - Disney’s motion to dismiss was the latest twist being played out among the entertainment...
Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat