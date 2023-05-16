Chief Executive Magazine ranks Tennessee among top 3 best states for business

“While Tennessee may be known as the Volunteer State, it’s all about profit and economic growth.”
(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chief Executive Magazine has released its annual list of the best and worst starts for business and the Volunteer State is once again in the top three of their rankings.

Tennessee was ranked the No. 3 in state business climate for the second year in a row with Texas taking the top spot, followed closely behind by Florida at No. 2, according to the magazine.

Chief Executive Magazine touted that the Volunteer State is driving toward a new future.

“While Tennessee may be known as the Volunteer State, it’s all about profit and economic growth. Several hot sectors currently include manufacturing, tech and the electric vehicle industry,” the magazine said. “German automaker Volkswagen just announced over the summer the start of production of its all-electric ID.4 SUV at its manufacturing facility in Chattanooga. Meanwhile, Ford broke ground in Stanton to build the largest auto production complex constructed in the company’s 119-year history.”

Be sure to click here to learn more about Tennessee and what Chief Executive says makes the state among the best for business.

