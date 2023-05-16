Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

