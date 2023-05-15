Workers ‘not surprised’ after car crashes into Nashville office building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One business is literally picking up the pieces, after an early morning crash after a car drove off Interstate 24 and into a Nashville office building.

Numerous people who work there said it was just a matter of time before this happened.

Donald Pahle got a call from a family member around 6 a.m. who saw what happened on the news.

“I drove pretty quickly to get here and just whipped in as quick as I could and I thought, my god I couldn’t believe how bad it was,” Pahle said. “I didn’t know it was going to be this bad.”

Pahle is just one of the people who said he’s watched cars fly off the interstate.

He says he’s seen cars drive down the hill, crash into the trees and a billboard just feet away from office.

“Good thing nobody was here when it happened because that would have been awful,” Pahle said. “My office is in the front six feet over from this. That’s where I have my desk and I am thinking when I’ve seen this before, ‘heck what if a 18-wheeler came in there? I’d be dead.’”

He said he was surprised to see all this damage but not surprised it happened.

“I mean 4 o’clock in the afternoon, 3 o’clock in the afternoon come off the hill, smash into the trees and then they have a tow truck up there pulling them up the hill,” Pahle said.

Pahle wants something to be installed to keep cars from flying down the hill.

”It’s dangerous, obviously, it’s pretty obvious. I mean the guardrail stops right there and again it happened all the way down through here so,” he said. “Ideally, they put a guard rail up there. That’s the only thing that’s going to stop them. Obviously the fence isn’t going to stop them. It’s a flimsy fence in the first place.”

Pahle said he fears for his safety and the safety of others who work in the building.

As of now, they’re not sure where they’ll work for the short term. Pahle said not too much of their equipment was damaged.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said it has only seen one reported crash there in the last three years.

