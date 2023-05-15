Woman missing out of Cheatham County

A backpack containing the woman’s belongings, including a cellphone and glasses, was found on the side of the Highway 49.
Chase Stafford
Chase Stafford(Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 25-year-old woman was reported missing from Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for Chase Stafford. She was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

CCSO said a backpack containing her belongings, including a cellphone and glasses, was found on Highway 49 later that same day.

If anyone has seen Stafford, or knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

