Woman missing out of Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 25-year-old woman was reported missing from Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for Chase Stafford. She was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

CCSO said a backpack containing her belongings, including a cellphone and glasses, was found on Highway 49 later that same day.

If anyone has seen Stafford, or knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

