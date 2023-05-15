Woman escapes police custody in Red Boiling Springs

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Macon County is looking for a woman who escaped custody early Monday morning.

According to Red Boiling Springs Police, officers were serving arrest warrants at a house on Landy Lane with the help of Macon County Sheriff’s deputies around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. During a search of the residence, 55-year-old Constance “Connie” Porter, who was already in custody, managed to escape and flee the area on foot.

Porter is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including new drug charges.

MCSO deputies and RBSPD officers continue to search for Porter and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 615-666-3325.

