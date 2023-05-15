Woman apprehended after escaping police custody in Red Boiling Springs

The 55-year-old woman was already in custody when she managed to flee on foot during a residence search.
Constance "Connie" Porter, age 55.
Constance "Connie" Porter, age 55.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Macon County managed to locate a woman who had escaped custody early Monday morning.

According to Red Boiling Springs Police, officers were serving arrest warrants at a house on Landy Lane with the help of Macon County Sheriff’s deputies around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. During a search of the residence, 55-year-old Constance “Connie” Porter, who was already in custody, managed to escape and flee the area on foot.

Porter was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including new drug charges.

MCSO deputies and RBSPD officers handled the search for Porter until she was located and taken back into custody around 7:30 a.m.

