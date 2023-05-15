Semi crash closes I-40 in Cookeville
The tractor-trailer rolled while traveling east on the interstate through Putnam County.
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate in Putnam County early Monday morning.
According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on I-40 West, near Highway 111 in Cookeville.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. and all westbound lanes of I-40 are closed.
Emergency crews are at the scene and cleanup is expected to last all morning.
