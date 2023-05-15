Semi crash closes I-40 in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate in Putnam County early Monday morning.

According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on I-40 West, near Highway 111 in Cookeville.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. and all westbound lanes of I-40 are closed.

Emergency crews are at the scene and cleanup is expected to last all morning.

I-40 CLOSURE



I-40 at the 288.5 mile marker Eastbound is closed due to a commercial vehicle rollover. Due to the contents of the trailers, cleanup will cause an extended delay in reopening all lanes. I-40 is estimated to be closed Eastbound until 9am. pic.twitter.com/LDEJRx1Lzw — Putnam County Emergency Management Agency (@PutnamEMATN) May 15, 2023

