Semi crash closes I-40 in Cookeville

The tractor-trailer was traveling east through Putnam County when it crashed, spilling its load all over the roadway.
By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate in Putnam County early Monday morning.

According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on I-40 West, near Highway 111 in Cookeville.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. and all westbound lanes of I-40 are closed.

Emergency crews are at the scene and cleanup is expected to last all morning.

