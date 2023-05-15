Reba McEntire joins NBC’s ‘The Voice’ as coach for season 24


REBA MCENTIRE SET TO JOIN NBC’S ‘THE VOICE’
REBA MCENTIRE SET TO JOIN NBC'S 'THE VOICE'
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new season of NBC’s “The Voice” is about to look a whole lot fancier with country superstar Reba McEntire joining the 24th season.

After serving season 23 as a “Mega Mentor” the “I’m a Survivor” singer will continue her run on the singing competition.

McEntire, 68, will be joining veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

This will be one of many of the red-headed singer’s endeavors in 2023. On Oct. 10, her book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots is set to go on sale. In conjunction with the book release, McEntire teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs.

The 14-track collection will also feature a brand new single “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” The album is set to release Friday, Oct. 6 and is available to pre-order now.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

