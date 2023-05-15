Police search for 2 more teens involved in shooting at homes in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for two more teenagers connected to an incident involving shots being fired at homes in the area of South Maple Street on May 8.

The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to help them locate two teenagers with active warrants for their arrest connected to the shooting incident last week. LPD is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Christian Mekhi Hurd, 18, and D’Regis La Quon Neal, Jr, 18, both from Lebanon.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call detective Jeremy Drennon at 615-453-4330.

Christian Mekhi Hurd, 18 of Lebanon

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Evert the day after the shooting took place. LPD says that Evert is facing multiple charges for his involvement in the shooting. Their investigation remains ongoing.

On May 8, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Maple Street to investigate reports of shots being fired at homes there. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings and damage to houses in the area.

