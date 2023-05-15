Photos: Police search for getaway vehicles connected to 2 Nashville murder cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for two separate vehicles involved in two Nashville murders from over the weekend that occurred miles apart from each other.

Homicide detectives said they’re searching for a black Nissan Armada from Friday night’s fatal shooting on Edgehill Avenue and a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee from Saturday morning’s fatal shooting outside 643 S. Seventh St.

Police identified the black Nissan Armada as the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of 21-year-old Deshawn Talley.

Police said Talley was found on the back porch of a residence after witnesses reported hearing gunfire coming from the direction of 14th Avenue South. Police believe he was not the intended target.

The dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee was identified by police as the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of 53-year-old Letha R. Hayes.

Police said Hayes was an innocent victim who was hit by gunfire after persons in the Jeep began shooting at two men nearby.

Anyone with information on these vehicles or the persons involved are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases, police said.

