Nashville mother who lost daughter to a drug overdose help others, parents experiencing grief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother is using her grief of losing her daughter to help other grieving parents and people who may be battling with substance abuse.

Betty Mason is a retiree who spends a lot of time in her garden and creating flower bouquets. Mother’s Day is one of the many holidays that’s hard for her after her daughter, Katie, passed away on May 14, 2016.

Mason describes her daughter as caring, loving, creative, and full of fun. Mason says her daughter loved spending time with horses. Katie worked with Saddle Up and was a jumping marshal with Steeplechase.

“I have to have coping skills to be able to function with my grief,” said Mason as she sat in her living room.

Mason shared how Katie battled with substance abuse during some of her teen years. Her daughter got help through recovery programs. Unfortunately, she passed away after overdosing in May 2016.

“She was well into the weeds of her addiction at that point, but if there was a safe place or a place that she really could cope with what was going on, it was there with her horses. It was a great relationship between the two of them,” Mason said.

Betty and her husband visited the Steeplechase on Mother’s Day, a place where Katie spent a lot of time with her horses. Betty says it’s so unfortunate

“I don’t think she went back-to-back to using for any reason such as suicide she was numbing the pain and the pain was immense,” Mason said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug-involved overdose in 2021.

Betty made a promise to her daughter Katie to help, educate, and bring awareness to this disease. “I was holding her hand and I made a promise to her and I said until the day I die until I see her again, I will help other people, that’s what I promise her. I said I will help with or without you we’re going to help other people realize that there’s no shame. There should be no shame or stigma involved with this disease no more than any other disease and we’re going to educate people because we don’t want people to fall into this,” said Mason.

Betty continues fulfilling the promise to her daughter by serving as a co-facilitator for a national organization called GRASP, which stands for “Grieving Recovery After Substance Abuse Passing.”

She helps other grieving parents and wants those who are battling addiction to get help before it’s too late.

”If you are equipped with the right educational information, if you know your genetic background you can give your kids a very valuable heads up and a very important life lesson that can save their life down the road.

Betty is continuing to fulfill the promise she made to her daughter through volunteering with Mending Hearts, a local addiction treatment center in Nashville, as well as GRASP.

For more Tennessee drug and substance abuse resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.