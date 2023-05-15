Nashville doctor says recalled baby formula could cause severe illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Baby formula was distributed to 12 states from a Goodlettsville center after it was recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

For mothers like Tamara Crist, of Brentwood, this recent formula mishap is one of the many reasons she chooses to only breastfeed her 8-month-old son Caleb.

“I don’t have to worry about a manufacture’s ingredients or a bacteria,” Crist said.

Crist added that in addition to worrying about formula recalls, the antibodies in breast milk are very important to her.

On March 17, the Perrigo Company issued a recall for Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula had a possible presence of “Cronobacter sakazakii,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

On Sunday, the FDA issued a notice that associated wholesale grocers in Goodlettsville sent out that very formula to its Nashville division retailers after the initial recall.

“It can produce, obviously, an illness in infants, and when it does, it can be very, very severe unfortunately and life-threatening,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious diseases professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

AWG Director of Communications Lori Turner told WSMV4 the company is in the process of completing a full review of the situation.

“We have received no reports of any illness, nor have any consumers contacted us,” Turner said in an email. “According to various sources, the manufacturer has not reported any products testing positive for the bacteria nor any related illnesses.”

For Crist, this is one stress of raising a baby she said she is lucky she doesn’t have to take on.

“I don’t have to rely on an outside source to feed my child,” Crist said.

While Crist is able to breastfeed her baby, she knows that that’s something many mothers aren’t able to do.

“There are so many possible complications in a mother’s breastfeeding journey. Thank God for formula for those moms,” Crist said.

To check if you have a formula that may have possibly been recalled, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.