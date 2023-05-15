Motorcycle crash with injuries briefly closes Rossview Rd. at Rollow Ln. in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcycle crash with injuries at Rossview Road and Rollow Lane briefly shut down the road in all directions, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred just after 4:40 p.m. The status of the motorcyclist is unavailable at this time, according to CPD.

The road was reopened to traffic just before 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

