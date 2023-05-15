Man’s hand shot in Walmart parking lot while trying to break up fight

The victim was trying to stop two women who were fighting.
Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Police Department(Clarksville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man got an injury to his hand while trying to break up a fight, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to a Walmart at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on Sunday evening just before 8 p.m. after calls about shots fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had a grazing gunshot wound to his hand.

According to Clarksville officials, the victim tried to stop two women who were fighting. Another person grabbed the man, and a “struggle ensued” which resulted in the victim’s gun going off. This wounded his hand.

Officials said there is no public threat. Officers on the scene have the firearm in their control and are trying to determine what exactly happened.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

