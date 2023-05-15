Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant Vanderbilt nurse in the stomach, according to an affidavit.

On May 4, 45-year-old Dennis Prince was checking into the Vanderbilt University Adult Emergency Department after just being discharged, the affidavit said.

After being told he wouldn’t be getting a room and food until he was admitted, Prince became irate and began cursing and threatening staff, the affidavit said.

He said that the staff weren’t taking him seriously and then started to choke himself with a lanyard he had, police said. Medical staff attempted to prevent Prince from harming himself.

He then kicked a nurse in the shin and groin, causing minor injuries, according to the affidavit. Prince then punched a pregnant staff member in the belly, the affidavit said.

According to court documents, Prince was charged with the assault of a nurse causing bodily injury. He’s set to appear in court on June 9.

