Man armed with machete tells dog to attack Nashville security guard, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly telling his dog to attack a security guard working in downtown Nashville and later pulling out a machete, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that on March 2, a man was working security and observed someone loitering on the property. He then asked 38-year-old James Standefir to leave the property, which was private.

Standefir argued with the man and told his dog to attack him, according to the affidavit. The man then pulled out pepper spray to defend himself.

The affidavit says Standefir told the man his dog was a service animal and then pulled out a machete. The man backed away from Standefir, who according to the affidavit, then ran away via the railroad tracks toward Anthes Drive.

Video surveillance recorded Standefir and the dog leaving the scene. That footage was reviewed by officers who were able to identify him as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Court documents show he faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s set to appear in court on May 17.

