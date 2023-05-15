First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

Drier weather with lower humidity returns for a few days.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tomorrow. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts. Rain chances the rest of the week are low with highs near 80.

THROUGH MORNING:

This evening, the rain will diminish quickly. It’ll remain warm and very humid. We’ll have lows in the 60s.

STORMY TUESDAY:

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will develop once again. The best chance for a few strong storms will be over northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky. The greatest threat will be damaging wind, but we can’t rule out hail or localized flooding with a few of the storms. The chance of tornadoes is very low and most likely in southern Kentucky. Storms will exit the area by late evening. The high will reach the mid 80s.

Strong to severe storms will be capable of damaging winds and torrential downpours.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

Humidity will drop some on Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows will be lower than previous nights because of the drier air that filters in. Highs will be around 80 degrees with little to no rain expected each day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring another front with showers and thunderstorms. The timing on that front and associated rain/storms is still in question, but as we draw closer that will become clearer.

Behind that front, Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant.

The high both days will be in the upper 70s.

A WEEK AWAY:

Monday will be partly with a high in the upper 70s.

