First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers & storms through Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High heat & humidity will continue this afternoon with spotty showers & storms. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tomorrow. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Severe weather threat for May 16, 2023. (WSMV)

This afternoon will be hot and very humid for most. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue developing. A storm or two may contain strong, gusty wind, but most will just be garden variety. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s with the heat index around 90 degrees or so.

This evening, the rain will diminish quickly. It’ll remain warm and very humid. We’ll have lows in the 60s.

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will develop once again. The best chance for a few strong storms will be over northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky. Storms will exit the area by late evening.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

Humidity will drop some on Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows will be lower than previous nights because of the drier air that filters in. Highs will be around 80 degrees with little to no rain expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring another front with showers and thunderstorms. The timing on that front and associated rain/storms is still in question, but as we draw closer that will become more clear.

Behind that front, Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.