First Alert Forecast: More spotty storms, heat and humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just like the last couple of days, we will once again see hit or miss thunderstorms across the Midstate, but not everyone will see rain. A handful of these storms could produce some heavy downpours and gusty wind. Otherwise, it will be another hot and humid afternoon.

Any thunderstorm activity we see will mainly be in the afternoon hours. Highs today with reach the mid 80s with increasing humidity. Overnight lows fall to the mid 60s.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. It will once again be hot and humid, with pop up thunderstorms, but they won’t be as widespread. Storms will mainly be in the Plateau and in areas east of I-65.

FINALLY DRYING OUT

We finally dry out on Wednesday. Some sunshine returns and we cool down just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80º. Lows will be a little cooler, too. Both Wednesday and Thursday morning will start off with temperatures in the 50s.

We will stay dry and sunny through Friday, before our next weather-maker moves in. A cold front will sweep through by Saturday and bring us some more rain showers and cooler temperatures.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Expect a few scattered rain showers through the day on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. Sunday looks to be dry but temperatures will stay below average in the mid 70s.

