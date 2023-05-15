Driver drives off I-24, slams into Nashville office building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man drove into a Nashville office building Monday morning, causing extensive damage to McCloskey Mechanical Contractors’ office space.

The car left Interstate 24 West and sped down the embankment and into the building located at 501 Metroplex Drive. McCloskey Mechanical Contractors, a child physical therapy center, and a staffing service all occupy the building.

The driver allegedly had insurance and the car was not stolen, according to a McCloskey employee. Photos show the building had extensive damage to its front door, with glass shattered outside the business.

A car smashed into a Nashville office building Monday morning. (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.