Driver drives off I-24, slams into Nashville office building
The car left the interstate and slammed into an office space on Metroplex Drive.
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man drove into a Nashville office building Monday morning, causing extensive damage to McCloskey Mechanical Contractors’ office space.
The car left Interstate 24 West and sped down the embankment and into the building located at 501 Metroplex Drive. McCloskey Mechanical Contractors, a child physical therapy center, and a staffing service all occupy the building.
The driver allegedly had insurance and the car was not stolen, according to a McCloskey employee. Photos show the building had extensive damage to its front door, with glass shattered outside the business.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.