Disney On Ice returns to Bridgestone Arena

Disney On Ice “Find Your Hero” puts guests inside the storyline of “Moana.”
Disney On Ice: "Find Your Hero" is set for Sept. 14-17 at Bridgestone Arena.(Bridgestone Arena)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Disney On Ice is returning to Bridgestone Arena with another “magical” performance in store.

Bridgestone announced Monday Disney fans should save the date for Disney On Ice “Find Your Hero,” which will be held from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17.

According to Disney On Ice’s website, the performance is an immersive experience that puts families in the center of the story for its hit film “Moana.” Guests will celebrate water, waves and wind as they “sail away to Motunui with Moana,” according to the website.

Guests can upgrade their show ticket with a preshow character experience that includes a sing-along, crafting and interactive time with Moana.

For ticket information, go to Disney On Ice’s website. Several shows are available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

