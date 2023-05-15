CAUGHT ON CAM: Man robs Clarksville gas station with rifle, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Clarksville police officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 3880 Trenton Road early Sunday morning in regards to a robbery. The clerk told police a Black male, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a face mask had pointed a rifle at her and demanded money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, police said the suspect ran toward a nearby Zaxby’s. Images were taken from security footage.

The man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information or has any additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Henry at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5343. To remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

