Bicyclist injured after crash on Granny White Pike in Brentwood

Police say all lanes of Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive were blocked at 4 p.m. due to the crash.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bicyclist was injured after a crash on Granny White Pike in Brentwood Monday afternoon, according to Brentwood Police.

Police said all lanes of Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive were blocked at 4 p.m. due to the crash. The road had reopened by 6 p.m.

The crash involved a car and a bicycle and is under investigation, police said. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

