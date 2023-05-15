Bicyclist injured after crash on Granny White Pike in Brentwood
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bicyclist was injured after a crash on Granny White Pike in Brentwood Monday afternoon, according to Brentwood Police.
Police said all lanes of Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive were blocked at 4 p.m. due to the crash. The road had reopened by 6 p.m.
The crash involved a car and a bicycle and is under investigation, police said. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
