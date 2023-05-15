Amish man dies after boat capsizes in Big Sandy

Witnesses told emergency responders that the boat flipped and the man onboard had not resurfaced.
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boating incident ended tragically on Saturday after a man’s body was recovered from the water following a lengthy search.

According to the Benton County Rescue Squad, crews responded to the Big Sandy area for a report of an Amish man who failed to resurface after his boat capsized on Saturday.

Personnel with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Big Sandy Fire Department responded to the scene, along with BCRS.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly jumped in the water or used their personal boats to locate and rescue the man until emergency personnel arrived.

Upon arrival, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department announced the efforts had turned from rescue to recovery. After dragging the lake bottom, BCRS recovered the 24-year-old man’s body.

The incident remains under investigation. The man’s identity is unknown.

