88.5 million pieces of litter exist on TN’s public roads despite 12% decline in litter, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 88 million pieces of litter remain on Tennessee’s public roads despite a 12% decline in litter statewide, according to a new study.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful released data from its 2022 Tennessee Statewide Litter Study.

This study is a follow-up from previous studies conducted in 2016 and 2006, and its building on TDOT’s data-driven research that offers insights for abatement strategies and resource allocation, according to TDOT.

Key findings from the study:

88.5 million pieces of litter exist on Tennessee roadsides at any given time, down from 100 million in 2016.

U.S. Highways had the lowest litter-per-mile (7,386 litter items per mile). However, local roads account for the most road miles (82,538 miles) in the state. In aggregate, local roads had the highest percentage (80%) of total litter items by roadway type.

Most of the litter on Tennessee roadways is smaller than four inches. An estimated 679.7 million pieces, or 88 percent, items of litter were 4 inches or smaller in size; however, there is still a significant quantity (88.5 million pieces or 12%) of larger, and often more visible, litter on Tennessee roadways.

Intentional litter increased by about 18 percent due, in part, to changes in product packaging and classification differences between the 2016 study and the 2022 study.

The number of cigarette butts observed per site decreased for Interstate and U.S. Highway roadway classifications.

Plastic and paper items compose most litter items.

Motorists were determined to be the leading sources of litter on Tennessee roadways.

“The 2022 study is one of several research products that helps TDOT evaluate progress on litter abatement and make the most effective use of future litter prevention and cleanup resources,” said TDOT Transportation Supervisor, Denise Baker. “Overall, we learned that in the past six years, there has been a 12 percent reduction of litter on Tennessee roadways. While encouraging, there are still more than 88 million pieces of litter on public roads at any given time.”

Check out the full study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.