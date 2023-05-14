Teen reported missing in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing out of Hendersonville on Sunday.

Elias Craig is a Nashville resident but was visiting his girlfriend near Airfloat Drive and Lakeside Park Drive before he went missing, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Craig is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, according to police. He has black hair with blond and white tips, a partial beard and a pierced left ear.

Police said Craig was last seen walking on Lakeside Park Drive and was last seen wearing a beaded necklace, a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

