Teen reported missing in Hendersonville

The boy was last seen walking on Lakeside Park Drive, according to police.
Elias Craig, 17, was reported missing on Sunday morning.(Hendersonville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing out of Hendersonville on Sunday.

Elias Craig is a Nashville resident but was visiting his girlfriend near Airfloat Drive and Lakeside Park Drive before he went missing, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Craig is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, according to police. He has black hair with blond and white tips, a partial beard and a pierced left ear.

Police said Craig was last seen walking on Lakeside Park Drive and was last seen wearing a beaded necklace, a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

