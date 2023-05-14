Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a screenshot of him flashing a handgun on Instagram surfaced early Sunday morning.

The NBA is also investigating the incident.

This comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games and took a trip to a Florida counseling center for doing the same thing on Instagram at a Denver nightclub.

The Memphis Grizzlies also released a statement:

