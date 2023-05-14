First Alert Weather Day: More hit or miss storms today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some scattered thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon again today. But just like Saturday, not everyone will see rain. The showers and storms will be very isolated, but a few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

The Storm Prediction Center put Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky into their severe threat areas for today, but we are under a very low-end threat (Level 1 out of 5). Just like yesterday, the rain showers and storms will pop-up very sporadically, but one or two of them could be pretty intense with heavy downpours with thunder and lightning, and could produce some hail and gusty wind. However, several areas will stay dry all day, so I wouldn’t cancel any Mother’s Day plans-- just stay weather-aware.

Sunday severe threat (none)

It’s going to stay warm today with highs in the mid 80s and increasing humidity.

WET WEATHER CONTINUES

The wet, unsettled pattern will continue into Monday and Tuesday. It looks like we’ll have a better chance of seeing widespread rain those days. A few thunderstorms could develop, as well. Highs both days will stay in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

COOLING DOWN AND DRYING OUT

Sunshine and cooler air will take over as we head into the middle of the week into the start of the weekend. Wednesday through Saturday, expect high temperatures in the 70s with cool mornings starting out in the 50s. Each day will carry a very small rain chance but we’re looking to stay dry for a several days.

