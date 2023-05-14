First Alert Forecast: An Unsettled Start to the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and storms are expected as we start the next work week

UNSETTLED START TO THE WEEK

Rain chances are highest to start the week. (WSMV)

Storms can be expected in many areas late tonight. A few storms could contain strong to damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

The wet, unsettled pattern will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Scattered to widespread rain and storms are looking likely those days. Highs both days will stay in the low 80s with very muggy conditions persisting.

MIDDLE TO LATE WEEK

Wednesday and Thursday are likely the driest days of the week. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but most folks will manage to stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lower humidity.

Late in the day Friday, a few showers or storms are possible as a cold front approaches the area. Most rain will fall Friday night into Saturday morning, but we should start to dry out for the second half of Saturday. Temperatures then will be in the 70s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs near 80.

