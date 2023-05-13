Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said that a person died and multiple people were shot in a shooting on Holly Drive in Sevierville.
Officials with the Sevierville Police Department confirmed with WVLT News there was a shooting...
Officials with the Sevierville Police Department confirmed with WVLT News there was a shooting in Sevier County Friday night.(WSAW)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that there was a shooting in Sevierville on Friday night.

Sevier County Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Sevier County. MORE: https://bit.ly/3MkVklJ

Posted by WVLT on Friday, May 12, 2023

At around 8:15 p.m., Sevierville Police Department officers went to a home on Holly Drive to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle.

When officers approached the home, a person inside the home and officers outside began exchanging gunfire. TBI officials said the reason why is still under investigation.

One person is dead, but TBI officials are withholding their name while the family is notified.

Another person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two Sevier County County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one city officer were transported to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries.

A police K-9 was shot and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment, TBI officials said.

TBI officials said that the investigation is still underway.

No other details were released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman accused of buying drugs to send to Tennessee prison inmate
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law

Latest News

Titans schedule release goes viral
Titans schedule release goes viral
New hub for creative in Nashville
New hub for creative in Nashville
$300,000+ worth of drugs found in hotel
$300,000+ worth of drugs found in hotel
Police look for jeep in hit-and-run
Police look for jeep in hit-and-run