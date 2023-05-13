Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that there was a shooting in Sevierville on Friday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., Sevierville Police Department officers went to a home on Holly Drive to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle.

When officers approached the home, a person inside the home and officers outside began exchanging gunfire. TBI officials said the reason why is still under investigation.

One person is dead, but TBI officials are withholding their name while the family is notified.

Another person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two Sevier County County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one city officer were transported to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries.

A police K-9 was shot and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment, TBI officials said.

TBI officials said that the investigation is still underway.

No other details were released at this time.

