One person dead after shooting in Edgehill

The victim was found near the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a possible shooting in the Edgehill area on Friday night.

Police received a call about the shooting around 8:15 p.m. The victim was found near the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.

Officials didn’t not have information about a suspect, however, at the scene, there appears to be a helicopter searching.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Latest News

Sheriff IDs human skull found in lake
Sheriff IDs human skull found in lake
One person dead in Edgehill shooting
One person dead in Edgehill shooting
Tracy Kornet and Marius Payton use Chat GPT to create Mother's Day message
Tracy Kornet and Marius Payton use Chat GPT to create Mother's Day message
Caregiver speaks after baby dies at daycare
Caregiver speaks after baby dies at daycare