One person dead after shooting in Edgehill
The victim was found near the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a possible shooting in the Edgehill area on Friday night.
Police received a call about the shooting around 8:15 p.m. The victim was found near the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.
Officials didn’t not have information about a suspect, however, at the scene, there appears to be a helicopter searching.
