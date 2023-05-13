One person dead after shooting in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a possible shooting in the Edgehill area on Friday night.

Police received a call about the shooting around 8:15 p.m. The victim was found near the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.

Officials didn’t not have information about a suspect, however, at the scene, there appears to be a helicopter searching.

