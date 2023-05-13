New hub open for creatives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a new spot in Nashville offering creatives a chance to enhance their businesses.

Kreate Hub is holding its grand opening this weekend in Nashville.

“Nashville was just the obvious choice because of the creative commerce that’s happening here,” Kreate Hub curator Lisa Reed-Preston said.

You can see and feel the artistry before walking inside Kreate Hub.

“We have painters and photographers, videographers, podcasters and all kinds of creative thinkers,” Reed-Preston said.

And the list is even longer.

“Makeup artists, folks who braid hair, tattoo artists, massage therapists, we have a whole community of people,” Reed-Preston said.

Kreate Hub is giving entrepreneurs the space to showcase their unique talents whenever they need.

“We have folks that come in and use their spaces as storefronts,” Reed-Preston said. “We have a barber who is busy all day long, and it’s fun to see all of the people that come in and out during the course of the day.”

More than 60 businesses are thriving in what used to be the Gibson Guitar headquarters. It’s a dream come true for Reed-Preston, whose artwork includes augmented reality pieces.

“It’s like the total integration of a creative community where I can create art and help people build their businesses and I couldn’t be happier.

And the cross-mingling of opportunity, seeping through the walls led us to Thomas Kelly.

“I like that it has an artsy vibe to it,” Kelly, owner of Creative Soulz Printing, said. “It’s a very creative space. You can make it what you want.”

His printing business has been in operation for four years and he’s been in the space for about two months.

“There were a lot of great benefits, just the community of other entrepreneurs being here, just being able to network with them,” Kelly said.

A unique space offering something for everybody.

“It’s like an art mall or creative space mall where people can shop, where people will be able to vibe and just be able to get everything they need in this one space,” Kelly said.

You can explore Kreate Hub Saturday during its grand opening. There will be food trucks, live music and vendors from noon until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.