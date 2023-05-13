Last-minute gift ideas for Mom

Did you wait until the last minute to get Mom a gift? No worries!
Knoxville Farmer's Market offers several last-minute gift ideas for Mother's Day.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mother’s Day is Sunday. The Farmer’s Market in Market Square is a great place to get last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for all the special mothers or mothers-to-be.

Market Square was filled with families running around looking for fresh produce but also hoping to grab some last-minute gifts for Mom.

Julie Cox the Office Manager for Gregory’s Greenhouse Productions said this is one of their busiest times of the year.

“All of our local nurseries and garden centers have been calling asking for everything like hot cakes and even today were selling things like crazy. It’s been good,” Cox said.

She said she loves seeing all the moms and children picking out plants together, saying it reminded her of her relationship with her mom and grandmother.

“I mean they’re my world. I love them and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without either one of them so I’m just grateful I can be a part of their lives just as much as they are to me,” said Cox.

Chelsea Swistock is a mother of two and the owner and creator of Baboon Powder. She got into her business because of her son who had a terrible diaper rash. When she went to the store to get something to help, she didn’t like what she was seeing.

“I just hated all the ingredients on the shelf and there was just unnecessary ingredients or dirty ingredients so I wanted to say, ‘If it was clean enough to eat, it was clean enough to put on my baby.’ So that’s what we have here and so over the last two years it’s kind of exploded into a million different uses which has been great,” said Swistock.

Swistock who is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and a Master Herbalist said she loves being able to combine her passions with something that can help more mothers like her.

“It’s just really cool hearing back from moms that back in the market that come back, ‘Oh my gosh, it helped my son so much,’ or ‘Oh my gosh, my daughter is allergic to everything, but this has helped her.’ So it’s very rewarding being able to help and love on kiddos and just help bring my passion to other families,” said Swistock.

