First Alert Weather Day: A few pop-up thunderstorms could be strong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today and tomorrow, we’ll see some spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms develop across the Midstate. A few of those thunderstorms could pack a punch with heavy downpours, gusty wind, thunder and lightning, and maybe even some hail.

THIS WEEKEND

I wouldn’t cancel any plans today or tomorrow, but just know that a strong thunderstorm could pop-up at any time today. If you do get caught under one, it shouldn’t last too long. We will still see plenty of dry times today. In fact, many areas won’t even see rain at all today. But those that do, could get some nasty downpours. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and increasing humidity. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

It’s the same story for tomorrow, as well. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop on Mother’s Day-- some storms very strong-- but just like today, some of you may not even see a drop of rain. It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Next week is looking better. A cold front will move in, cooling down our temperatures to the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll also see some cooler mornings starting off in the 50s.

We will stay dry with sunshine returning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAIN RETURNS

Another unsettled pattern returns for the end of the week. Rain and thunderstorms will move back in Thursday and Friday.

