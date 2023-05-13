First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as pop-up storms across the Mid State could be on the strong side. A few storms may contain heavy downpours, gusty wind, thunder and lightning, and maybe even some hail.

MOTHER’S DAY

There will likely be plenty of dry time on Mother’s Day, especially early on. Through the afternoon, it will be very warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Showers & storms will pop-up during the afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging winds and heavy downpours.

NEXT WEEK

Next week is still looking unsettled. A slight cool-down is expected on Monday as highs will barely reach 80. Pop-up thundershowers are possible for the second half of the day.

More pop-up thundershowers are possible on Tuesday, but it will not rain all day. Highs will still be near 80, and we stay near 80 for Wednesday as well. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week.

Rain and thunderstorms will move back in Thursday and Friday. Friday’s rain will be scattered. Most folks will see rain at some point. Highs will be in the 80s on both days.

Saturday, there could be some early showers. It appears the second half of the day could feature some sunshine. Check back for updates.

