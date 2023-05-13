Country musician Brittney Spencer helps out Habitat for Humanity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music singer Brittney Spencer joined in to help with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville at its building site, Village by the Creek.

“As a person who’s struggled with housing security and homelessness in the past, it means a lot for me to partner with Habitat for Humanity. Affordable housing can feel impossible to obtain in Nashville. Habitat’s homeownership program provides education and the ability to break down barriers on the build site working with the future homeowners and volunteers who come from all walks in life. Being able to have a home that is affordable means everything,” Spencer said.

The “Sober & Skinny” singer helped six future Habitat homeowners build their homes as part of the Music Row Build (MRB).

Habitat for Humanity said that Spencer, 34, is the 2023 MRB Advocate and recently hosted a round at the Bluebird to help raise funds.

On Saturday, Spencer sang a couple of songs for the lunch crowd on the site before she picked up a hammer and went to work, according to Habitat.

