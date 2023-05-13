Baby born with rare condition leaves hospital after 511 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A baby in Michigan born with a rare condition has gone home after being in the hospital for about 18 months.

Approximately one in every 4,000 babies is born with organs outside their body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of these babies are stillborn, and those who survive face a tough battle in the first 90 days of life.

Charleigh Gatewood was born with this condition.

“We knew that she was coming out with some defects,” her mom Katie Gatewood said.

But still, nothing prepared the Gatewoods for what the doctors discovered after she was born.

“She has literally defied every odd out there,” her father Gary Gatewood said. “She’s gotta be one in a billion at this point.”

Charleigh has four heart defects and other complications. She has been through more than 10 surgeries since she was born.

On Tuesday, after 511 days at the hospital, Charleigh was finally able to go home.

Her parents wanted to find a way to give back and started Snuggles for Charleigh, a drive to donate stuffed animals to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

They were able to donate 1,600 stuffed animals and plan to make it an annual event.

“It’s our intention to do it every year,” Katie Gatewood said.

Her parents have been inspired by Charleigh’s resilience and they’re passing forward a lesson they learned from her.

“She has been on the cusp of leaving us far too many times, only to prove us all wrong, and keep smiling,” Gary Gatewood said.

With more surgeries ahead and an uncertain future, her parents said she never stops smiling. They hope to pass that joy along to others in need.

Snuggles for Charleigh will be a yearly donation drive organized by her family. There is also a GoFundMe to help support the family through the expenses of her condition.

