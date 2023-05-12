Woman accused of buying drugs to send to Tennessee prison inmate

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly buying drugs to mail to an inmate at a Tennessee prison.

Keoshia Latrice Starling, 28, is charged with a felony drug offense.

Metro Police drug units, along with probation and parole units, responded to a home on Arbor Knoll Boulevard Thursday and took Starling into custody for an outstanding warrant. While police were at the home, they found suboxone, a narcotic, along with weapons, ammunition, five fake driver’s licenses, and one fake social security card, according to an affidavit.

According to an arrest report, Starling told police she purchased the drug from an unnamed woman in Murfreesboro so she could send it to an inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, a maximum-security prison in Wartburg.

Starling remains in police custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.