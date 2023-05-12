Titans go viral with hilarious 2023 schedule release video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans may not win the Super Bowl this year, but they sure did seem to win the 2023 schedule release contest on social media.

The Titans took to the streets of downtown Nashville, specifically Broadway, to get people to help them out with their 2023 schedule release. The tweet has garnered over 17.5 million views since Thursday night.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Related Coverage: Tennessee Titans release 2023 schedule

According to the people the team interviewed on Broadway, here’s who the Titans will be playing this year:

St. Louis Rams, Sept. 10

Lightning McQueen, Sept. 17

Just the Football Logo, Sept. 24

Boston Bobcats, Oct. 1

Cowboys, Oct. 8

Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 15

BYE

The Red Stallions, Oct. 29

49ers 69ers Stars?, Nov. 2

Pirates from the Islands of the Caribbean, Nov. 12

Chester Cheeto, Nov. 19

North Carolina Tigers, Nov. 26

Cowboys, Dec. 3

Atlanta Florida Dolphins, Dec. 11

Texan Texans, Dec. 17

Eagles Eagles Eagles (from Pittsburgh), Dec. 24

Bulls? Patriots???, Dec. 31

Actually Does Not Exist, TBD (Week 18)

It wasn’t too long before some NFL teams decided to lean into their new team names on social media.

Atlanta Falcons Twitter Page, AKA Red Stallions (Atlanta Falcons Twitter Page)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.