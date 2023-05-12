Titans go viral with hilarious 2023 schedule release video

Who would have thought the Titans would face off against Chester Cheeto, Lightning McQueen, and the Red Stallions in 2023?
Tennessee Titans 2023 Season Schedule
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans may not win the Super Bowl this year, but they sure did seem to win the 2023 schedule release contest on social media.

The Titans took to the streets of downtown Nashville, specifically Broadway, to get people to help them out with their 2023 schedule release. The tweet has garnered over 17.5 million views since Thursday night.

According to the people the team interviewed on Broadway, here’s who the Titans will be playing this year:

  • St. Louis Rams, Sept. 10
  • Lightning McQueen, Sept. 17
  • Just the Football Logo, Sept. 24
  • Boston Bobcats, Oct. 1
  • Cowboys, Oct. 8
  • Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 15
  • BYE
  • The Red Stallions, Oct. 29
  • 49ers 69ers Stars?, Nov. 2
  • Pirates from the Islands of the Caribbean, Nov. 12
  • Chester Cheeto, Nov. 19
  • North Carolina Tigers, Nov. 26
  • Cowboys, Dec. 3
  • Atlanta Florida Dolphins, Dec. 11
  • Texan Texans, Dec. 17
  • Eagles Eagles Eagles (from Pittsburgh), Dec. 24
  • Bulls? Patriots???, Dec. 31
  • Actually Does Not Exist, TBD (Week 18)

It wasn’t too long before some NFL teams decided to lean into their new team names on social media.

Atlanta Falcons Twitter Page, AKA Red Stallions
Atlanta Falcons Twitter Page, AKA Red Stallions(Atlanta Falcons Twitter Page)

